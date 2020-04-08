1 detained after reports of possible shooter at Fountain Valley hospital: Police

Fountain Valley police were called to MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center for reports of a possible shooter on April 8, 2020.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Fountain Valley police on Wednesday responded to a medical center amid unconfirmed reports of a possible shooter.

A department spokeswoman confirmed about 1:30 that one person was being detained and questioned but declined to offer any additional details about the suspect or the incident.

Another representative from the police department confirmed shortly before 12:30 p.m. that officers had been dispatched to the MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center but did not say what they were responding to or when they arrived on scene.

Reports on social media, however, indicated that people in the hospital had been warned of a possible shooter.

