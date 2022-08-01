Police detained one person in connection to a shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday evening.
The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of E. 12th and S. Main streets.
Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department set up a perimeter in downtown to search for the suspected shooter.
One person was transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Their condition is unclear at this time.
A person who was identified as a possible suspect in the shooting was taken into custody, according to LAPD officials.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Police Department.