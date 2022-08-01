A person is detained by police near the site of a shooting in downtown Los Angeles on Aug. 1, 2022 as shown in this photo posted to the Citizen app.

Police detained one person in connection to a shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday evening.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of E. 12th and S. Main streets.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department set up a perimeter in downtown to search for the suspected shooter.

One person was transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Their condition is unclear at this time.

A person who was identified as a possible suspect in the shooting was taken into custody, according to LAPD officials.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Police Department.