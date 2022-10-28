One man was ejected and critically wounded and a second man was killed when a car crashed into several parked vehicles and a tree in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles late Thursday.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Rossmore Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

A white Mitsubishi occupied by two men in their 30s was apparently traveling southbound between Beverly Boulevard and 3rd Street when the driver lost control.

The sedan sideswiped multiple parked vehicles and then ran into a tree, causing the passenger to be ejected and the driver to be trapped.

The trapped patient was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the fire department.

The ejected man was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries and was in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Investigators said speed was likely a factor in the crash but the incident was still under investigation.