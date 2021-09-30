1 person faces charges after 37 pounds of marijuana found in crashed vehicle in Playa del Rey area

California Highway Patrol on Sept. 30, 2021, released these images after 37 pounds worth of Marijuana were discovered following a crash on the 90 Freeway in Playa del Rey. (chpwestala)

One person faces charges after officers found a large amount of marijuana in a vehicle involved in a crash in the Playa del Rey area, officials said Wednesday.

The multi-vehicle collision happened around 12 a.m. Monday on the 90 Freeway near Culver Boulevard.

Paramedics responded and took two people with minor injuries to local hospitals for treatment, according to California Highway Patrol.

As CHP officers were investigating the crash site, one of the people from the cars involved fled the scene on foot after giving a statement and being told to wait for a few more minutes, CHP officer Paipe said.

The officers then took inventory of the vehicle before it was towed, and that’s when they discovered 37 pounds of cannabis inside one of the cars.

Since officers already have the person’s information, that person will face charges for possession for sales and transportation of cannabis, the officer said.