1 fatally shot by police after pursuit in Buena Park

Law enforcement cars surround a pursuit vehicle following a fatal police shooting in Buena Park on Sept. 3, 2021. (KTLA)

A person involved in a pursuit was shot and killed by police in Buena Park Friday, officials said.

There weren’t immediately many details on the shooting, which Buena Park police said occurred in the area of Orangethorpe and Knott avenues. The intersection, just north of the 91 Freeway, is lined with several restaurants and other businesses.

Police have only said that one person involved with the pursuit was killed by police gunfire. No one else war hurt.

Aerial footage of the scene showed police vehicles surrounding a white utility pickup in a parking lot that was blocked off for investigation.

Authorities were expected to release further details at a press conference scheduled for 6 p.m.

