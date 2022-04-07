A man was found dead inside an RV that had caught fire in Ventura Thursday morning, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 9:35 a.m. near the intersection of Hartman Drive and Thompson Boulevard, Ventura police Cmdr. Sarah Heard told KTLA.

Ventura city firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the large vehicle and flames did not spread to an adjacent building.

The body of a man was found inside the RV and a suspicious death investigation is underway. An additional person, described as a bystander, was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

It is unclear how the fire started.

Firefighters and police remained at the scene at 11 a.m., aerial video from Sky5 showed.

No further details about the fire or the victim have been released.