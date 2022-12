Personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department respond to a death investigation in the Pacific Palisades on Dec. 22, 2022. (KTLA)

A person was found dead on a hiking trail in Pacific Palisades Thursday afternoon.

The body was discovered around 3 p.m. in the 17900 block of Surfview Lane, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A hiker encountered the deceased person on the trail and alerted authorities.

It was unknown how the person died or how long they had been there.

No further details about the discovery have been released.