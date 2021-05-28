1 found fatally shot, 1 in critical condition after vehicle crashes into Fullerton structure

Authorities respond to investigate after a car crashed into a structure and a person was killed in a shooting in Fullerton on May 28, 2021. (KTLA)

One person was dead and one person was critically injured following a shooting and a car crashing into a structure in Fullerton Friday, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the two incidents were related. Authorities were first called about a vehicle crashing into a structure on the 3500 block of Valencia Drive, just outside Valencia Park Elementary School, then received reports of shots fired in the same area, said Fullerton police Cpl. Billy Phu.

Responding officers found one person who had been shot dead and another person in critical condition, Phu said.

It was unclear if the person in critical condition sustained injuries from the shooting or car crash, the corporal said.

Sky5 was above the scene just after 8 p.m., as police were stationed beside a black pickup truck in the intersection with Pritchard Avenue. A man sat handcuffed on a curb.

The area is lined with residences, and several people looked on from behind crime tape.

Valenica Drive was closed from Gilbert Street to Magnolia Avenue while police investigated.

No further details were immediately available.