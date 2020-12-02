Man killed, 2 injured in shooting at Pasadena park

A man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a Pasadena park Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to Villa Park about 3 p.m. to reports of gunshots, Lt. Bill Grisafe told KTLA.

When they arrived to the north side of the park, near a soccer field, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim died at the scene, while the other two were taken to a hospital. Both are in serious condition, but one is stable, Grisafe said.

Pasadena police asked motorists to avoid the area of Villa Street, Parke Street and Los Robles Avenue “for the next several hours.”

Aerial video from Sky5 showed several police vehicles at the scene and cordoned off areas near the park.

No further details about the shooting, possible shooter or victims have been released, but a dark-colored sedan might have been involved, Grisafe said.