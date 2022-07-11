Santa Ana police respond to a fatal shooting at a Santa Ana 7-Eleven parking lot on July 11, 2022. (KTLA)

A male was found fatally shot in the parking lot of a Santa Ana 7-Eleven early Monday.

Santa Ana police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of 300 East 17th St. around 3:25 a.m., authorities said in a news release.

The victim was found lying in the parking lot with a fatal gunshot wound to his upper torso.

“The circumstances surrounding this homicide are currently being investigated,” police said in a news release.

“Detectives are attempting to identify and locate any witnesses who can shed light on this incident.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Santa Ana police homicide section detectives at 714-245-8390.

Two other shootings occurred at 7-Elevens in Orange County Monday, and police believe those two might be released.

A clerk was killed during a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Brea around 4:20 a.m., and at least one person was injured during a shooting at a 7-Eleven in La Habra around 5 a.m.