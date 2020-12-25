1 found shot to death on driveway in East L.A., another injured

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department vehicles are seen near Clela and Union Pacific avenues, near where two people were found shot on Dec. 24, 2020. (KTLA)

Authorities found one man shot to death and another person injured in an East Los Angeles neighborhood on Thursday evening.

Deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim in the 1200 block of Clela Avenue at around 7:30 p.m., according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso on a driveway, the department said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Soon, the deputies found a second person also shot in the upper torso, according to officials. He was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The agency did not identify the victims.

Video from the scene Thursday night shows a large Sheriff’s Department presence near homes and apartment buildings on Clela and Union Pacific avenues. The incident remains under investigation by homicide detectives.

Officials urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact “Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the “P3 Tips” mobile app or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.