One person was hospitalized after a vehicle slammed into a Seal Beach home on Friday night.

Authorities responded to reports of a crash at a residence on the 300 block of College Park Drive around 9:31 p.m., according to Orange County Fire Authority.

Sky5 video shows an older vehicle completely smashed through the home’s garage door.

One person was hospitalized after a vehicle slammed into a Seal Beach home on July 7, 2023. (KTLA)

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and required extrication by firefighters due to extensive structural damage to the home.

Crews were required to bring in extra support beams to remove the driver from the unstable garage area.

Residents inside the home were uninjured and evacuated for safety.

The driver was transported to a local hospital and remains in stable condition, officials said. It’s unclear what caused the collision as the case remains under investigation.