1 hospitalized after crash sends car barreling into Carl’s Jr. in South Gate

A Friday night crash sent one car barreling into a Carl’s Jr. restaurant in South Gate and left one person hospitalized, officials said.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Firestone Boulevard, near Alameda Street, according to the South Gate Police Department.

Two drivers were heading west on Firestone Boulevard when one collided with the other’s vehicle, police Lt. Manuel Arana said.

Surveillance video from the restaurant shows a vehicle jumping the curb, skidding through a parking lot and plowing into the building.

A metal railing appeared to have stopped the car from crashing inside the restaurant. However, a door sustained heavy damages, and glass debris covered the floor inside the building.

Video from the scene shows the front portion of the vehicle completely destroyed as paramedics attended to a person sitting up inside an ambulance.

According to police, a passenger inside one of the cars complained of pain and was taken to the hospital.

Officers did not find any evidence of racing, the lieutenant told KTLA.

Authorities reported no other injuries.