One person was hospitalized after shots rang out at a Downey bar on Thursday night.

Downey police responded to reports of shots fired at The Glen located at 7356 Stewart and Gray Road around 11:30 p.m.

Arriving officers found a male victim, identified only as a 31-year-old Long Beach resident, with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police the victim and the suspect, Rafael Figueroa, 44, became involved in an argument at the time. During the confrontation, Figueroa pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The popular local bar was open for business and filled with patrons at the time.

One person was hospitalized after shots rang out at a Downey bar on Oct. 5, 2023. (KeyNews)

Security guards at the bar detained the suspect until authorities could arrive. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition Friday night. Figueroa was taken into custody without further incident.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Roberts at 562-904-2386 or email eroberts@downeyca.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or online at lacrimestoppers.org.