A person was hospitalized after being shot at a P.F. Chang’s restaurant in Chino Hills on Saturday.

The suspected shooter was identified as Lauro Rangel, 32, from Norwalk, by the Chino Hills Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the restaurant located at 3445 Grand Avenue around 3 p.m.

Police say the suspect, Rangel, allegedly entered the restaurant and headed to the kitchen area where he shot at the victim, a 40-year-old male employee.

During the confrontation, another employee restrained Rangel and held him down until police could arrive.

The victim, who was not identified, was transported to a local trauma center. Authorities said he remains in stable condition on Saturday night.

P.F. Chang’s restaurant in Chino Hills. (Google Earth)

Rangel was arrested on charges of attempted murder. The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Chino Hills police at 909-364-2000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.