A man was hospitalized after a shooting outside a Burger King in South Los Angeles Friday afternoon.

The victim is a 30-year-old man, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. His identity has not been released.

Officers responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at the fast food restaurant located on Vernon and Figueroa Street around 3:20 p.m. When police arrived, the victim was found unconscious and not breathing, said LAPD.

Two teenage suspects were seen running westbound from Figueroa, police said. The suspects are described as Hispanic males with curly hair.

Police investigating a shooting outside of a Burger King in South Los Angeles on March 17, 2023. (KTLA)

Sky5 video shows a large police presence surrounding the Burger King restaurant. Some possible bullet shell casings can be seen in the drive-thru lane.

Details are limited and it’s unclear what initially prompted the shooting, police said.

The teen suspects remain at large and the shooting remains under investigation.