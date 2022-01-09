Plane hit by train after it crashes in Pacoima: LAFD

A pilot was hospitalized after their plane crashed in Pacoima on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash, which occurred shortly after 2 p.m., involved a “small single engine airplane,” which was damaged when it landed on the Metrolink Antelope Valley line train tracks near Whiteman Airport, the LAFD said in a pair of alerts.

The Associated Press identified the plane as a Cessna 172.

After the pilot was removed from the plane by the Los Angeles Police Department, the aircraft was struck by an oncoming train, the LAPD Operations-Valley Bureau said on Twitter.

The pilot was taken by the LAFD to a regional trauma center for treatment, the Fire Department added.

The pilot’s name, age, gender and condition have not yet been released.

Train and car traffic have been restricted as officials contain a minor fuel spill and investigate the scene, firefighters said.

“One or more lanes of San Fernando Road and/or Osborne Street in the immediate area” are closed, the LAFD said, and drivers should “expect congestion and delay, avoid the area and consider an alternate route.”

Train passengers can visit MetrolinkAV’s Twitter page for information.

Editor’s note: This story initially included an incorrect location for the crash. The plane crashed in Pacoima, not Sylmar.