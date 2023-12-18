One person is dead and another has been hospitalized after a stabbing in a Hermosa Beach apartment complex Monday night, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

First responders with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received calls about the incident inside the Gallery of Playa Pacifica Apartment complex, in the 400 block of 2nd Street, at around 6:15 p.m., fire officials confirmed to KTLA.

Authorities with the Hermosa Beach Police Department responded to the location and located an adult male suffering several apparent stab wounds.

“The victim’s injuries were fatal, and he was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said.

The stabbing, according to police, occurred at an apartment where several people were home at the time the incident unfolded.

Video of the scene captured by OnScene.TV, an independent news agency, showed a heavy presence of police and paramedics at the location.

It is unclear what motivated the attack, but neighbors who spoke to KTLA described the incident as a domestic situation.

“It’s a nice area, a nice place,” Lexie Loehr, who lives nearby, told KTLA’s Carlos Saucedo. “So, it’s just kind of surprising, but I guess one in every crowd. I’m kind of just shocked because it’s Hermosa, you just don’t really hear about that.”

A stabbing victim seen as they are being loaded into the back of a waiting ambulance in Hermosa Beach on Dec. 18, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

Police and paramedics seen outside an apartment complex where at least one person was stabbed on Dec. 18, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A second adult male was taken to the hospital with an unrelated medical emergency. It is unclear if that man was in the apartment where the stabbing occurred.

Crime scene investigators have been seen combing through the third floor of the apartment complex, as well as inside the apartment unit.

“The incident is not being investigated as a homicide at this time,” police said, adding that there is no outstanding suspects or danger to the public.