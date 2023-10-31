At least one person is hospitalized after a multi-vehicle collision sent a truck crashing through a pizza shop in Hollywood on Tuesday night.

The victim was only identified as a 32-year-old man by the Los Angeles Fire Department. His condition was not released.

Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash at Raffallo’s Pizza shop near 1657 N. La Brea Ave. around 9:30 p.m.

Sky5 video showed a large police, fire and emergency crew presence at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. Some debris could be seen strewn across the roadways.

At least one person is hospitalized after a three-vehicle collision sent a truck crashing through a pizza shop in Hollywood on Oct. 31, 2023. (KTLA)

Two sedans were seen in a T-bone position in the cross-section while a pickup truck was seen on a nearby sidewalk, with its hood fully lodged inside a building wall.

“There is probable compromise of the structural integrity of the front of the restaurant,” officials noted.

LAFD’s Urban Search and Rescue team was dispatched to evaluate and stabilize the building if needed.

It’s unclear what caused the crash as authorities continue investigating. The other drivers’ conditions were not released.

