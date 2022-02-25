Vehicle strikes house after attempted carjacking in Florence: LAPD

An attempted carjacking in Florence ended with a car striking a house Friday night, officials said.

The crash occurred at 7:37 p.m. on East 74th Street, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department and Officer Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department, though the two officials provided different exact locations of the crash.

Prange said the crash was in the 400 block, while Madison said it was in the 600 block.

The incident began when two would-be carjackers pulled up alongside a car and tried to take it from the driver, who hit the accelerator, lost control and crashed into a house, Madison said.

The LAFD initially said one person was transported to the hospital, though Madison later said two children under the age of 10 who were in the house were taken to the hospital as a precaution, though they are not believed to be injured.

The victim was not hurt, and the carjackers fled the scene, Madison said.

No one was trapped in the crash, but the City of Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety was notified so they can assess the structural integrity of the house, Prange said.