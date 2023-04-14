A multiple-vehicle crash involving a Lamborghini SUV left one person in critical condition in Valley Glen on April 14, 2023. (KTLA)

One person is in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash in Valley Glen on Friday night.

At least seven vehicles, including a Lamborghini Urus SUV, were involved in a high-speed crash on Coldwater Canyon Avenue just before 10 p.m., said Los Angeles Police.

Sky5 images show a ton of debris dispersed across the roadway just south of Vanowen Street. The Lamborghini is seen destroyed and stopped in the center of the road.

A multiple-vehicle crash involving a Lamborghini SUV left one person in critical condition in Valley Glen on April 14, 2023. (KTLA)

A multiple-vehicle crash involving a Lamborghini SUV left one person in critical condition in Valley Glen on April 14, 2023. (KTLA)

A multiple-vehicle crash involving a Lamborghini SUV left one person in critical condition in Valley Glen on April 14, 2023. (KTLA)

A multiple-vehicle crash involving a Lamborghini SUV left one person in critical condition in Valley Glen on April 14, 2023. (KTLA)

A multiple-vehicle crash involving a Lamborghini SUV left one person in critical condition in Valley Glen on April 14, 2023. (KTLA)

Four parked cars and three active cars were believed to be involved.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their identity has not been released.

Details remain limited and it’s unclear what initially caused the crash. The incident remains under investigation.