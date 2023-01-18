Sky5 footage shows the shooting happened outside of a West Hollywood gas station on Jan, 18, 2023. (KTLA)

One person was hospitalized after a possible road rage shooting in West Hollywood on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting incident at a gas station near 8101 W. Sunset Boulevard around 4:24 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police.

When they arrived, one victim was found shot while remaining conscious and breathing, police said.

Sky5 footage shows the shooting happened outside of a West Hollywood gas station on Jan, 18, 2023. (KTLA)

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived. Authorities say the suspect’s vehicle is a four-door Honda. No vehicle model or type is known.

Details remain limited, but police are investigating the case as a possible road rage shooting.

The number of suspects remains unknown at this time, said LAPD.

Sky5 was overhead.