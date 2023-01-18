One person was hospitalized after a possible road rage shooting in West Hollywood on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to a shooting incident at a gas station near 8101 W. Sunset Boulevard around 4:24 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police.
When they arrived, one victim was found shot while remaining conscious and breathing, police said.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The suspects fled the scene before police arrived. Authorities say the suspect’s vehicle is a four-door Honda. No vehicle model or type is known.
Details remain limited, but police are investigating the case as a possible road rage shooting.
The number of suspects remains unknown at this time, said LAPD.
Sky5 was overhead.