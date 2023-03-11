One hospitalized after Redondo Beach mall shooting on March 11, 2023. (Dexter Hall)

One person was hospitalized after a Redondo Beach mall shooting on Saturday afternoon.

The victim was identified only as a male by Redondo Beach police.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired inside the South Bay Galleria mall around 2:19 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the victim had been shot in the foot. The shooting happened near the east side entrance doors, authorities said.

One hospitalized after Redondo Beach mall shooting on March 11, 2023. (Dexter Hall)

One hospitalized after Redondo Beach mall shooting on March 11, 2023. (Dexter Hall)

One hospitalized after Redondo Beach mall shooting on March 11, 2023. (Dexter Hall)

Police say two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Only one suspect is believed to be the shooter, authorities said.

It’s unclear what initially prompted the shooting, officers said.

The incident remains under investigation.