At least one person was hurt in a six-car crash on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood Monday morning.

The crash resulted in a closure of all southbound freeway lanes at Sunset Boulevard at about 2:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said on X, formerly Twitter. That SigAlert was lifted a little more than an hour later.

Footage from the scene shows multiple damaged vehicles and debris strewn across the roadway. The CHP said six vehicles were involved in the crash.

CHP officials told KTLA that they have received reports that the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver, but that remains under investigation.

One person was transported from the scene, and their condition is unknown.