One person was hurt in a fire in Ventura on July 17, 2022. (Ventura Fire Department)

One person was hurt after a boat, van and storage container burned in Ventura Sunday morning,

The fire was reported at about 11:50 a.m. at Comstock Drive and Ventura Avenue, the Ventura Fire Department said in a news release.

The fire “originated in a boat that was under repair” and was growing larger as firefighters arrived on scene, but they “prevented [its] spread to other nearby buildings,” the release said.

However, a man was “seriously injured” and was taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center for treatment, the release added.

An investigation showed that the fire was started by accident, firefighters said.