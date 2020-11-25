1 in 145 L.A. County residents can infect others with COVID-19: ‘Situation is getting worse each day’

It could be your neighbors, or the man who brushed past you at the grocery store. Maybe it’s the last-minute addition to Thanksgiving dinner, or the friend who pulled their mask off next to you at the gym.

Throughout Los Angeles, COVID-19 is closer than ever.

One out of every 145 people in L.A. County is currently infectious with the disease, according to a model released by health officials Wednesday. This is a drastic jump from just two months ago, when the estimate put the rate at about 1 in 880 Angelenos.

“Our situation is getting worse each day,” L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said at a press briefing Wednesday where the numbers were unveiled.

