Man arrested after crash involving Tesla, Ferrari in Beverly Hills

Local News

with reporting by Alberto Mendez

Posted: / Updated:

Police are investigating a crash in Beverly Hills that resulted in one arrest and left a Ferrari and a Tesla badly damaged overnight.

Emergency personnel responded to the two-vehicle crash in the area of Sunset Boulevard and North Canon Drive about 12:09 a.m. Wednesday.

Video from the scene showed a red Ferrari with damage to the rear and a crowd of people standing around. A damaged black Tesla was also in the area.

A Beverly Hills police spokesperson said there were only minor injuries associated with the two-vehicle crash.

One person was arrested at the scene, the spokesperson confirmed. No further details were released.

A witness at the scene said the driver of the Ferrari is the son of a celebrity but police have not confirmed the identities of any of the parties involved.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.  

