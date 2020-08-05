1 in custody after LAPD officer shot in Hollywood

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was shot during an incident in Hollywood Wednesday afternoon and one person is in custody, officials said.

The incident began about 2 p.m. in the 1110 block of Wilton Place.

Police responded to a call about a male with mental health issues, LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman told KTLA.

Shortly after, an “officer needs help” call was made.

A female officer was shot during the incident, but it is unclear what led up to the shooting.

She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

One person was taken into custody, but it is unclear if that person shot at the officer.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence and the area was cordoned off for the investigation.