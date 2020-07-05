1 in custody after pursuit of ambulance stolen from scene of fire in South L.A.

At least one person was taken into custody Saturday night following the pursuit of an ambulance stolen from the site of a fire in South Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department officers began chasing the ambulance around 9 p.m. Saturday in the area of 24th Street and Nevin Avenue in the Central-Alameda neighborhood of South Los Angeles, according to LAPD.

The ambulance was near a burning structure in Historic South-Central when it was stolen, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“The circumstances surrounding the theft of the ambulance are currently under investigation by both the LAFD and LAPD,” fire officials said.

The chase continued through Vernon, Maywood and Bell.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the ambulance eventually came to a stop in the Cudahy area and at least one person was detained by officers.

Authorities did not identify a suspect in the theft and no further details were immediately available.