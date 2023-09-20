A student was detained Wednesday after an altercation at Mt. San Antonio College resulted in a another student being stabbed, officials said.

The incident was reported around 11:35 a.m. at the campus located at 1100 N. Grand Ave. in Walnut.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call about two men fighting and one possibly stabbed in the neck.

Police and fire officials respond to a stabbing at Mt. San Antonio College on Sept. 20, 2023. (KTLA)

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition and one person was taken into custody, authorities said.

Initial reports indicated that the altercation was between two male students apparently fighting over a female student, an official at the scene said.

The female student’s ex-boyfriend was the initial aggressor and the new boyfriend pulled out a knife and stabbed the ex-boyfriend, the official said.

There was no threat to the campus and no further disruption, officials said.

Campus counselors were at the scene for any kind of assistance to students.

Deputies and firefighters remained on the scene investigating when Sky5 was overhead just before noon.