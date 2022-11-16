One person was injured after a cement truck crashed into a Manhattan Beach home Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported around 10:50 a.m. in the Strand area of the beachside community, according to the Manhattan Beach Fire Department.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the load of the truck on its side while the front was partially inside the home.

One injury has been reported.

Tow trucks were working to get the crashed vehicle out of the area.

No further details about the incident have been released.