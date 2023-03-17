One person was injured after shots rang out amid a busy Friday night at The Outlets at Orange mall.
Orange police received reports of shots fired at the shopping mall just before 9 p.m.
When police arrived at the scene, they found one person with a non-life-threatening injury.
Patrol cars were seen surrounding a Dave & Buster’s restaurant at one of the mall’s entrances.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. It’s unclear at this time whether their injury was a gunshot wound.
Details remain limited. The shooting remains under investigation.