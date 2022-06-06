One person was injured and an outbuilding was destroyed by a brush fire that broke out in southern Hesperia Monday evening.

The fire was first reported around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Highways 138 and 173 in San Bernardino County.

The fire was burning in thick fuel and growing at a moderate rate of spread.

When firefighters arrived on scene they learned that one person was injured by the fire. That person was transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment. Their condition is unclear at this time.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department and Cal Fire were in unified command to battle the blaze, with other agencies providing assistance.

As of 7:30 p.m. Monday evening, the fire had burned 95 acres and there was no containment.

More than 110 firefighters were assigned to the fire with support from helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.

The California Highway Patrol closed roads and diverted traffic near the fire and the city of Hesperia urged people to avoid the area.