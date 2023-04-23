An LAPD cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Getty Images)

Police are investigating after a person was injured while attempting to stop an alleged attempted robbery in Studio City Sunday.

Calls about the incident, which occurred in the 3900 block of Lankershim Boulevard, near Campo De Cahuenga, came in at around 5:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Details are limited, but police say that a suspect described only as an adult male attempted to rob a person. A witness to the incident attempted to stop the suspect and suffered a cut.

Personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the injured person to the hospital.

It is unclear if the witness was cut by the suspect or if they suffered the injury while attempting to stop the attempted robbery.

So far, no arrests have been made and authorities are not providing any additional details at this time.