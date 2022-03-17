One person was injured during a shooting in Huntington Beach on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 10000 block of Constitution, the Huntington Beach Police Department said in a tweet.

One person suffered minor injuries as a result of the shooting, according to the department.

Two people have been detained. Police do not suspect any other people involved to be outstanding.

The Pegasus School and Isojiro Oka Elementary School were placed on temporary lockdown while officers ensured there was no further public safety threat. The lockdowns have since been lifted.

HBPD will remain in the area as the investigation takes place.

There is no current public safety threat, police said.

No further details were immediately available.