At least one person was hurt when a school bus crashed in Norwalk Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Just after 3:30 p.m., the school bus was part of a three-vehicle crash, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Benitez.

The crash at Imperial Highway at Studebaker Road resulted in an overturned vehicle, added Officer Figueroa of the California Highway Patrol.

According to the CHP, one student was on board the bus, though the Fire Department said the bus was carrying no passengers.

One person was trapped in their vehicle by the crash, and a person was taken for treatment to a nearby hospital, Benitez said, though it remains unclear if those are the same person.