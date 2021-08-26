1 injured in shooting at Culver City mall; 2 suspects at large

At least one person was wounded in a shooting at a Culver City mall on Thursday night, officials said.

The shooting was reported in Westfield Culver City around 7:30 p.m., according to the Culver City Police Department.

The victim was shot in the leg, the Los Angeles Times reported. Information on his or her condition was not yet available.

Two people suspected in the shooting remained at large as of 9 p.m., though it was not an active shooter situation, officials said.

Police did not yet have a description of the suspects.

The department asked the public the avoid the area.

