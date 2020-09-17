1 injured in shooting at Hollywood hotel

One person was injured during a shooting at a Hollywood hotel late Wednesday, officials said.

The incident was reported about 11:30 p.m. at the Dream Hotel, located at 6417 Selma Ave., a Los Angeles Police Department officer told KTLA at the scene.

Multiple shots were fired inside a room in the hotel and one victim was able to get away and make it to a hospital.

The victim’s condition was unknown. Police did not have any information about the gunman.

A search revealed there were narcotics in the room and the incident is being investigated as a drug deal gone wrong, the officer said.

No further details about the shooting were provided Thursday morning.

Several LAPD units lined the streets around the hotel early Thursday amid the ongoing investigation, video from the scene showed.