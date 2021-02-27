1 injured, more than a dozen cows killed after cattle truck crashes on I-15 in Fontana

Firefighters and volunteers work to extricate about two dozen cows and a horse that were trapped in a crashed trailer on Saturday evening. The truck that was hauling the trailer had crashed into a sedan on the northbound Interstate 15 near the 210 Freeway in Fontana. Firefighters and volunteers work to extricate about two dozen cows and a horse that were trapped in a crashed trailer on Saturday evening. The truck that was hauling the trailer had crashed into a sedan on the northbound Interstate 15 near the 210 Freeway in Fontana. (Photo: San Bernardino County Fire Department)

A cattle truck carrying at least a dozen cows and a horse crashed Saturday evening along the 15 Freeway in Fontana, killing some animals and restricting traffic flow on the northbound lanes.

The crash occurred just before 6:30 p.m. on the northbound 15 Freeway near the 210 Freeway, resulting in a vehicle fire that was quickly put out and one person sustaining a minor injury, the San Bernardino County Fire Department reported.

Crews from the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department and a veterinarian were called to the scene to help sedate and remove the animals trapped in the trailer, officials said.

Just after 8 p.m., San Bernardino County Fire reported that the horse and seven head of cattle survived the crash and were being treated for various injuries. The remaining animals were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fire Department said the case has been turned over to the California Highway Patrol.

No further details were immediately available.

FONTANA: #SBCoFD on scene TC w/ FIRE N/B 15 @ 210 Fwy. Truck and trailer into sedan. Fire out, one minor injury. Trailer loaded with two dozen head of cattle and one horse. #RanchCucamongaFire and veterinarian on scene assisting with sedation and extrication of animals. ^eas pic.twitter.com/9QWUk81a24 — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) February 28, 2021

Fontana(Update): Rescue crews have made access into the trailer. Extrication and treatment of animals continues. BC123 is “15 IC” pic.twitter.com/XkNX78v6ge — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) February 28, 2021