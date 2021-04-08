1 injured when driver of stolen utility truck crashes in El Segundo after pursuit; suspect arrested

At least one person was injured Thursday when the driver of a stolen utility truck crashed in El Segundo following a police chase, officials said.

The pursuit began about 9 a.m. when Los Angeles school police officers saw a utility vehicle crash into several parked cars on Figueroa Street and 168th Street, not far from Gardena Elementary School.

The officers tried to stop the driver, but he failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated, L.A. school police officials said.

The chase lasted about 20 minutes when the driver crashed at Pacific Coast Highway and Grand Avenue in El Segundo. Aerial video showed the truck crashed into trees near a restaurant in the area and the vehicle was heavily damaged.

At least one person was injured, but was not taken to a hospital. Initial reports indicated a pedestrian was also struck, but that has not been confirmed, officials said.

The driver, who was only described as a man, was arrested on suspicion of stealing the truck, evading and reckless driving. The driver may have been impaired, officials said.

The vehicle was determined to be a city of Carson utility truck.

El Segundo Police asked motorists to avoid southbound PCH from Mariposa to Grand avenues for three hours during the crash investigation.

Traffic was expected to be backed up in the area, and police advised motorists to use alternate routes.