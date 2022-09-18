A man was killed and another is in critical condition after they were shot multiple times at a bar in Lancaster early Sunday morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the business on the 42500 block of 10th Street in Lancaster around 1:45 a.m.

Deputies found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics arrived on scene and pronounced one of the men dead. The other was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

At this time, authorities have not released any suspect information.

There are unconfirmed reports that the shooting happened following an argument inside in the bar. The Sheriff’s Department has not released any details regarding a motive.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Online tips can be submitted at lacrimestoppers.org.