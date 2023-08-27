1 killed, 1 hospitalized in apartment complex shooting in L.A. County

A man was killed and another wounded after a shooting at an apartment building in Rowland Heights late Saturday night.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Sierra Leone Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

They found one man dead at the scene and another suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, authorities said.

Residents of the neighborhood said that multiple shots were fired which sent the area into a panic.

“Somebody just unloaded a whole clip of shots,” said Alfredo Leyva, who lives nearby. “After that, I just turned all the lights off in my apartment and looked out the window [and] the cops came with the helicopter.”

Video from the scene shows deputies with their weapons drawn using a patrol car for cover. It is unknown whether the suspect was still there when authorities arrived.

An investigation into what led up into the shooting is underway. (KTLA)

No suspect description has been released, and an investigation into what led up to the shooting is underway.

The scene remained active and streets were expected to be closed into late Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.