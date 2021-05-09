1 killed, 1 injured after alleged DUI driver rear-ends stopped car in Garden Grove: Police

A man was killed in a fiery crash when an alleged DUI driver slammed into the back of his car while stopped at a red light in Garden Grove late Saturday, officials said.

The crash occurred at about 10:54 p.m. near Woodbury Road and Libby Lane, the Garden Grove Police Department said in a news release.

Police said white Nissan Titan was travel eastbound on Woodbury at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a Toyota Camry that was waiting at a red light.

The force of the fiery crash pushed the Toyota through intersection, where it then smashed into two parked cars before coming to a rest in the middle of a residential street, according to police.

The driver of Nissan, who officials only described as a man, lost control of his car and crashed into a retaining wall. Police said the driver then got out of his car and fled the scene by foot, but was arrested nearby.

The driver of the Toyota, identified only as a 27-year-old man, died at the scene. A woman who was in the passenger seat with the victim was taken to UCI Medical Center, where officials say she is in stable condition.

Garden Grove police have not yet released the identity of the Nissan driver. Officials said after the suspect’s arrest, he “was evaluated and found to be driving while under the influence.” It was not immediately clear if he had any injuries.

The suspect has been booked into the Orange County jail pending charges.

Any witnesses that may have seen the crash are asked to contact the Garden Grove Police Department’s traffic investigator, Paul Ashby, at 714-741-5823.