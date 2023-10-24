Police in Inglewood are searching for a suspect or suspects involved in deadly shooting that killed one person and sent another to the hospital Tuesday, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Officers with the Inglewood Police Department responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the area of Venice Way and Victor Avenue.

At the scene, police found two male adults suffering from gunshot wounds.

Inglewood PD on the scene of a fatal shooting on Oct. 24, 2023. (Citizen)

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department took one of the victims to a nearby trauma center. The other man was declared dead at the scene, authorities said.

Police have set up a large perimeter near Glenway Drive and Beach Avenue as they search for the shooter.

So far, authorities have not established a motive or released any descriptions of those who might have been involved in the fatal shooting.

As of 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the hospitalized victim was “fighting for his life,” police say.