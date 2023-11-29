One person was killed and another was hospitalized after being shot while sitting inside their vehicles in Riverside County.

The suspect was identified as Louis Hernandez by the California Highway Patrol.

On Nov. 26, California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Mission Boulevard Park and Ride in Jurupa Valley around 9:38 a.m.

Arriving officers found a woman who had been shot while sitting inside a silver 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A nearby man was sitting inside his 2003 Nissan Altima was also found with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Hernandez had fled the scene and jumped into the bed of a pickup truck that was stopped at a red light, police said. The pickup truck belonged to an innocent bystander.

The driver traveled to Ontario where he eventually stopped and Hernandez hopped off the truck bed. The driver then called the police to report the suspect.

Ontario police eventually located Hernandez and he was taken into custody.

During the arrest, a firearm was discovered. Police believe the weapon was involved in the shootings.

Hernandez was arrested on charges of homicide and attempted murder. Hernandez is being investigated for his involvement in other incidents as well.

Anyone with additional information on the case can call CHP Investigators at 951-637-8000.