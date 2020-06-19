1 killed, 1 injured in Studio City drive-by shooting

A grocery store parking lot in the 4000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Studio City is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

A man was killed and another person was injured in a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of a Studio City grocery store late Thursday, officials said.

The shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. along the 4000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Responding officers found the victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital, but one of them died from his injuries. He was only described as being a 50-year-old Armenian man.

The second victim is in stable condition, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that both victims were standing next to a vehicle in the parking lot when someone in an approaching gray vehicle fired multiple rounds at them. The driver fled the scene and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Detective Steve Castro at 818-374-1925.