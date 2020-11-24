1 killed, 1 wounded in Florence-Firestone shooting

The 1900 block of Nadeau Street in the Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles is seen in a Google Map Street View image.

One man was dead and a second was wounded following a shooting in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of South Los Angeles Monday, authorities said.

The gunfire was reported around 1:40 p.m. on the 1900 block of Nadeau Street, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Responding deputies found a man sitting in his vehicle who had been shot several times in the upper torso.

A second man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg, officials said.

The man who’d been shot multiple times died at the scene, while the second victim was hospitalized in stable condition, deputies said.

Both victims were described as Latino men in their early 20s.

The Sheriff’s Department described both men as victims, but they did not provide any information on suspects in the case.

The investigation remained active, and no further details were immediately available.