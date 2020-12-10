1 killed, 1 wounded in Highland Park shooting

An investigation is underway after two people were shot, one of them fatally, in Highland Park late Wednesday night.

Authorities first received reports of multiple shooting victims in the area of 5712 Aldama St. around 11 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers arrived to find two people at the scene who had been shot.

A male victim was pronounced dead and a female victim was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, LAPD said.

It’s unclear who opened fire or what prompted the shooting.

Officers were seen combing through the residential street, investigating an alley that was closed off with police tape Thursday morning.

Police have not released descriptions of any suspects in the killing and no further details were immediately available.