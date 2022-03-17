One person was killed and another was wounded when gunfire broke out during an apparent attempted robbery at a marijuana store in Bell Gardens Wednesday night, officials said.

Police first got a call about shots fired at the business in the 5800 block of Florence around 7:54 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Bell Gardens Police Department officers responded to find two people, either in their late teens or early twenties, suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of them, described as being male, was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

The second gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Detectives later found out that several people had entered the business and apparently tried to rob the place, the Sheriff’s Department said.

A gunfight then broke out, leaving the two victims with gunshot wounds.

Several people fled the scene and had yet to be found Thursday morning, officials said.



The Sheriff’s Department said the shooting is being investigated as a gang-related incident.

Officials had no suspect or vehicle description available and no further details were immediately available.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.