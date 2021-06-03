1 killed, 1 wounded, in shooting at South L.A. gas station; assailant sought

One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting at a gas station in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood of South Los Angeles Thursday morning.

The gunfire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. near the intersection of South Figueroa Street and West Gage Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

Arriving officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds down at the scene, the spokesperson said.

One of the victims, described only as a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, a man between 25 and 30 years old, was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting and no suspect description was immediately available.

Witnesses did report seeing a black SUV leaving the scene, the spokesperson said.

Video showed crime scene tape blocking the intersection to traffic during the investigation.

